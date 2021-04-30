THRESS, Norma

THRESS (Shaw), Norma Jean



Norma Jean (Shaw) Thress passed away peacefully at her beloved home in South Bloomingville on April 28, 2021,



following a brief illness. She was 89 years old and remained sharp and busy throughout her life. Jean was born September 7, 1931, at her family home in South Bloomingville. The last surviving child of Mack and Ethel Shaw, she was raised in a large family with her brothers, sisters, and cousins around the



family home. This kinship with her family shaped her and



continued to bring her joy throughout her life. Jean anticipated nothing more eagerly than her favorite event, the yearly Bone-Shaw Family Reunion where she loved catching up with family and friends and watching all the kids play in the creek. In 1948 she married Lorenzo "Shorty" Thress and set out to work in Dayton where they spent their weekdays, returning "back home" where their hearts and family were on many of their weekends. They raised two children in Dayton, Pamela and Chris. Jean worked for Associated Springs in Dayton and had an active social life in the city, making many lifelong friends. After retiring, Shorty and Jean moved back to South Bloomingville where they lived on the same property where she was raised. From her kitchen window, not many people drove down Route 56 without her noticing. In retirement she had more time for the things she loved: camping and boating on the Ohio River, traveling with Shorty to Tennessee, Florida, The Black Hills, and Las Vegas, and Santa Fe, among other



places. She was a longtime volunteer for the board of



elections in Hocking County and a keen political observer to the end. She was a proud member of Redman's Lodge in South Bloomingville, where she volunteered and enjoyed many Saturday nights, Easter Breakfasts and the comradery of the community. The family would like to particularly thank Buck Anderson, Jim and Linda Shaw, and Mike Shaw for their support and the attention and care they gave Jean in recent years. Norma Jean Thress is survived by her daughter Pamela Thress-Herzog and Jeff Herzog; grandchildren Amie



Williamson and husband Brian of South Dakota, Chad Thress of Dayton, Ohio, Joshua Moon and wife Sarah of Portland,



Oregon, and Logan Moon and wife Jessica of Yellow Springs, Ohio; great-grandchildren Kyle, Chris, Ayla, Indie and Jaxon along with many nieces, nephews and many friends who were just like family to Jean. She is preceded in death by her



parents; her husband Shorty; son Chris; brothers Mack, Pearl, Guy, John, Boyd, and Bobby and sister Juanita, Betty, Connie, Martha and Beverly. A graveside service will be held on Saturday, May 1, 2021, at noon at Green Summit Cemetery where social distancing will apply. Online condolences can be made to www.wellmanfuneralhomes.com.

