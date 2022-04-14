Thress, Patricia

THRESS (McGuffin),



Patricia Lou



Passed away on April 4, 2022, while bravely battling complications from Parkinson's Disease.



She was born on July 15, 1952, in Shelby, OH, and raised in



Riverside, OH, where she lived most of her life until moving to Sioux Falls, SD. Daughter of



parents Rufus "Mac" McGuffin and Helen E. McGuffin,



deceased. Beloved sister of Elaine Harrington (Bill), Joe McGuffin (Maria) deceased, Gloria Traylor (Bob, deceased), twin sister Pam Vance, deceased, Miles McGuffin (Kathy), and Angel Fox (John). She is survived by her loving daughter, Amie Williamson (Brian) and son, Chad Thress. A second mother to her twin's children, Tracy Aldridge and Dylan Vance. A grandmother to Kyle and Chris Hensley (Alanna Elam), Taylor Williamson and Brian



Williamson, Jr. had much affection for Pat as a "grandma" as well. An aunt and great-aunt to many nieces and nephews.



Pat was a 'wild-child' growing up in the 60's with her twin, Pam. They were two peas in a pod. Her life then became



focused on her children who were the world to her. Pat



always was a free spirit and so loving to her family and friends. She valued loyalty, honesty, and authenticity. She



believed that everyone needs a harmless outlet for stress, and her outlet was good food, good drink, campfires and tanning in the sunshine. She loved music, dancing and her dogs.



Pat had an amazing sense of humor and a beautiful laugh! She loved her entire family, despite their quirks. She worried about them, rooted for them, protected them, was upset with them, forgave them, but always always kept on loving them. Pat will be forever missed by all those she has left behind. She was a woman with perseverance and a gentle heart and to be loved by her was to be truly blessed.



In the arms of Jesus, she now rests.

