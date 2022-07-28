THROCKMORTON,



Thelma Lou Banks



Age 95, died on Monday, July 25, 2022, at home, with loved ones at her side. Thelma was born January 10, 1927, in Franklin, Ohio, to Shelby and Julia Eversole Banks. Thelma was preceded in death by her husband, Harold Lewis Throckmorton; siblings Luther Banks, Kenneth Banks, and Joan Hall; daughter Sherry Lee Throckmorton Leiter; son-in-law Gary Leiter; daughter-in-law Nevilyn Tackett Throckmorton; grandson Alonzo Throckmorton; and great-granddaughter Angel Dawn Ivory. She is survived by siblings Norma Ogan, Edna Jones, and Glenn Banks; children Judith Lang, Linda Gross, Angela (Rick) Tuttle, and Craig Throckmorton; 11 grandchildren, 22 great-grandchildren, and eight great-great-grandchildren. Thelma was a woman of great strength, spirit, and spunkiness. She was also a woman of great faith. Her father Shelby was a Southern Missionary Baptist minister who brought the gospel to family, friends, and countless others, and baptized them in the creek near their Franklin home - sometimes even when the creek was partially frozen. Thelma spent time each day with her well-worn Bible, and she often talked with her loved ones about God's guidance and promises. Following Harold's death in 2015, she continued to embrace life while also looking forward to meeting Harold and many loved ones whenever God welcomed her home. Thelma loved to tell stories about her childhood when her family lived in Kentucky during the Great Depression and she attended a one-room schoolhouse. At one point her family lived in a refurbished chicken coop, and worked hard to make ends meet, growing and preserving their own food. When her father got a job back in Franklin, Ohio, the family returned there, and Thelma lived in that area until she and Harold moved to a farm in Leesburg in 1972. Their early years on the farm were an adventure, sometimes a source of great humor to their family and friends as they learned to raise livestock (often chasing wandering farm animals), and grow crops. Thelma had a green thumb, however, when it came to vegetable and flower gardening. As Thelma and Harold's extended family grew, the farm hosted reunions so large that families camped in tents in the yard. Over the years, these gatherings included intergenerational croquet under the buckeye trees, epic volleyball games, Wiffle ball, and Baggo - for which Thelma had a special knack. Family members always rose early, eager to enjoy her famous biscuits and gravy – the very definition of comfort food. Thelma was always a hard worker. After dropping out of high school because of an inadequate wardrobe, she worked for many years. After her children were grown, Thelma returned to school to get her GED and soon accepted her dream job at Hills and Dales Training Center, where she worked with children and adults with disabilities until her retirement. She especially loved her involvement with Special Olympics. Thelma was a caregiver her entire life. In addition to her Hills and Dales students, Thelma cared for siblings (she was the oldest of seven), husband and children, and later, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and finally, her parents. When her children were grown, she and Harold traveled the country to visit families for countless weddings, graduations, and other milestone events. Every grandchild was delighted when it was their turn to travel with Papaw and Granny. Even in her very last days, Thelma was still caring for those who were caring for her, and never stopped leaning into her faith and her family. Funeral services will be held at Anderson Funeral Home, 40 North Main Street, Springboro, Ohio. Visitation will begin at 1:00 pm on Friday, July 29, with the funeral to follow at 2:00 pm. Interment will follow immediately in Springboro Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the Special Olympics.

