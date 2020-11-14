TIDD, Dolores June



"Dolly"



Dayton lost a beloved member of our community on 6 November 2020, when lifelong



resident DOLORES (DOLLY) JUNE TIDD passed away unexpectedly at the age of 90.



The eldest of seven children, Dolly was preceded in death by her parents William H. Sr. and Bernice (Bryan) Shaffer; her late husband of 50 years Elmer Ray Tidd, son Mark Dietrich, brother William H. Shaffer, Jr., two sisters Virgina Rockey, and Marie Hill.



Beloved mother of Michael Dietrich and devoted grandmother of Michelle, Brande, David, Jason, Misty, and Joshua, great-grandmother to Erin, Justin, Caitlyn, Nate, Dawson, Owen, Isla, Noa and great-great-grandmother of Nora, Max, and Amelia. Affectionately known as Dolly by her friends and



family, Grandma or Meem by her grandchildren.



Survivors include sister-in-law Dolly, widow of late William H. Shaffer, Jr., of Bryan, Ohio. Two sisters Pat (Bill) Friend of Ney, Ohio, Marlin Munday of Bryan, Ohio, and brother Arthur (Cora) Shaffer of Delta, Ohio.



A special thank you to her devoted neighbor, Doug Riffel, was always assisting with small acts of kindness.



Dolly was a long-time and retired employee of Dayco Corporation in Dayton, Ohio. She enjoyed spending time with



family, especially her grandchildren, reading the daily paper, playing cards, watching baseball. In her younger days, Dolly enjoyed auto racing, traveling, fishing, baseball card shows, collecting antiques, and family reunions. Her passion was



photography. Dolly had and infectious laugh. Her gentle hugs would melt one's worry away. She devoted her life to God. Her presence will NEVER be forgotten.



A private memorial service will be held at Baker-Hazel & Snider Funeral Home, 5555 Philadelphia Dr., Dayton, OH. She will be laid to rest at Miami Valley Memory Gardens, Centerville, Ohio. Donations may be made in memory of her late husband Elmer Ray Tidd to Hospice of Dayton.

