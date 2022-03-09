TIEMAN, Margaret E.



Age 92, passed away peacefully in the home of her daughter, Anne, on March 3, 2022. Better known to her loved ones and friends as Peggy, she was born on July 4, 1929, to Dr. Joseph and Mrs. Margaret Stoeckinger of Lexington, Kentucky, and was the eldest daughter of seven children, with one sister, Jane, remaining. Peggy was predeceased by her husband of 62 years, James V. Tieman, in 2018. She is survived by her six children, their spouses, and her eleven grandchildren. Peggy was devoted to her family, her faith, and her friends. She was generous with her love, serving as a source of strength and



inspiration to those who knew her best. A funeral mass



honoring Peggy's life will be held on Tuesday, March 22, 2022, at 11:00 am at St. Leonard's, 8100 Clyo Rd., Centerville, Ohio.

