Tillberry, Marjorie

tillberry (Smack), Marjorie Mae



Marjorie Mae (Smack) Tillberry, 99, died on Monday. July 31, 2023. She was born on August 31, 1923, in Springfield, Ohio, the daughter of William and Catherine (Fetter) Smack. Marjorie graduated from Springfield High School in 1941. On June 25, 1942, she married the love of her life, Max Tillberry with whom she was married for 71½ years. She was employed at various companies and firms, most notable Crowell-Collier Publishing Company and Springfield News and Sun and finally Northeastern Local School District where she worked as a library aid at Northridge School before retiring in 1987. She was a beloved member of Grace Evangelical Lutheran Church. Survivors include her daughter, Connie (Dave) Todhunter and her son, Ron Tillberry of Springfield, grandson, Max Todhunter of Fairbanks, Alaska and granddaughter, Melissa (Abdel) Taghi of Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania, six great grandchildren and fourteen great great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Max Tillberry, mother stepfather, Catherine and Lester Burnett and her father, William Smack. Visitation will be held from 10:00AM until 11:00AM Friday in the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME with a service immediately following at 11:00AM with Pastor Tom Brodbeck officiating., Interment to follow at Rose Hill Burial Park. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com.



Funeral Home Information

Jones-Kenney-Zechman Funeral Home

1002 East High Street

Springfield, OH

45505

https://www.jkzfh.com