TILLBERRY, Norma Jean



82, of Springfield, passed away July 17, 2021. She was born March 13, 1939, in Springfield, the daughter of John Ralph and Gertrude Della (Rose) Beatty. Mrs. Tillberry enjoyed working outdoors and spending time with her beloved dogs. Survivors include two sons, Todd J. (Lisa F.) Tillberry and Douglas A. Tillberry; four grandchildren, Justin (Heather) Tillberry, Tyler (Gerin) Tillberry, Ashley and Allison; eleven great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her



husband, Joseph Ivan Tillberry in 2010, a sister, Martha Beatty and her parents. Funeral services will be held at 2:30 PM



Friday in the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME with Pastor Charles Wertz officiating. Visitation will be held for one hour prior to the services. Burial will follow in Rose Hill Burial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the donor's favorite animal charity. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com.

