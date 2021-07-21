dayton-daily-news logo
X

TILLBERRY, Norma

ajc.com

Obituaries | 1 hour ago

TILLBERRY, Norma Jean

82, of Springfield, passed away July 17, 2021. She was born March 13, 1939, in Springfield, the daughter of John Ralph and Gertrude Della (Rose) Beatty. Mrs. Tillberry enjoyed working outdoors and spending time with her beloved dogs. Survivors include two sons, Todd J. (Lisa F.) Tillberry and Douglas A. Tillberry; four grandchildren, Justin (Heather) Tillberry, Tyler (Gerin) Tillberry, Ashley and Allison; eleven great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her

husband, Joseph Ivan Tillberry in 2010, a sister, Martha Beatty and her parents. Funeral services will be held at 2:30 PM

Friday in the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME with Pastor Charles Wertz officiating. Visitation will be held for one hour prior to the services. Burial will follow in Rose Hill Burial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the donor's favorite animal charity. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Jones-Kenney-Zechman Funeral Home

1002 East High Street

Springfield, OH

45505

https://www.zechmanfuneralhome.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

© 2021 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top