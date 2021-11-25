TILLEY, Jacqueline

TILLEY (Volz),



Jacqueline Joy "Jackie"



Age 79 of Englewood, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, November 19, 2021, at Grandview Hospital. Jackie was born March 11, 1942, to the late Robert and Henrietta "GGMA" (Weiland) Volz.



Jackie lived a life full of accomplishments. She was a wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother "ggma", daughter, sister, sister-in-law, friend, "sweet" lover, Vouge model, caretaker, animal lover, den mother, Girl Scout leader, room mom, K-Mart employee, paperboy, latchkey worker, and



everyone's well known favorite Family Dollar employee. She always put everyone else's needs above her own. Her love for her family and every type of animal was no secret to anyone. If you knew Jackie, you knew her love and her charismatic charm. She was the most selfless person that ever graced our earth. The amount of devotion, dedication, and kindness she spread across many communities was not un-noticed. "Jackie Tilley Day" was publically recognized on May 17, 1983, in the City of Englewood; for recognition of all the amazing contributions she did. She always said that class was the undefinable quality that sets someone apart from everyone, but she was a true "Class Act". If we could learn one thing from her it would be to spend time with your family and help all Gods creatures. She loved her "Fur babies". In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her loving husband, Jerry Wayne Tilley, son, John Edward Tilley and brother, Robert Delaney Volz. She is survived by her children, Robert (Ronna) Tilley, David (Terri) Tilley and Joy Wieland; honorary daughter/granddaughter, Aimee (Ashley) Johnson-Tilley; grandchildren, Rachel (Eric Greer) Bailey, Jade Tilley, Robert "RJ" (Sara) Tilley, David "DJ" Tilley, Sierra Tilley and Shelby Wieland; great-grandchildren, Mila, Karter, Caydence, Aubree, Owen, Chris, Bradley, Brielle, Aryana, Phoenix,



Maddox and Charlee, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. She was well loved and will be greatly missed by so many.



Private interment will be at Royal Oak Memorial Gardens in Brookville. If you would like to honor Jackie, memorial contributions may be made to any local animal shelter in her name. The Kindred Funeral Home, Englewood is handling arrangements. Online condolences may be made to the family at



