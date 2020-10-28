TIMLER, Clara M.



Age 81, of Miamisburg, passed away Friday, October 23, 2020. Clara was born on March 10, 1939, in Sidney, OH, to Jacob and Viola Ralston. She retired from R.L. Drake. She was an active member of the American Legion Post 149. She is survived by her loving sons; Jerry Timler (Leslie) of Centerville and Doug McCoy (Joyce) of Miamisburg; 2 granddaughters Reagan



Timler and Heather McCoy and 3 grandsons Morgan Timler, Douglas and Donald McCoy and 1 great-grandchild. Her step- daugther Debi Newport (Dave) and stepson Tom Timler (Joan), 2 step-grandsons Tim Timler (Tanya) and Jeff Timler (Suzie) and 5 step-grandchildren. The family has decided on a private service for family only on Wednesday, October 28, 2020, at Miami Valley Memory Gardens, 1639 E Lytle 5 Points Rd, Centerville, OH, at 2:00 PM. Contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Association. Brough Funeral Home serving the family. Visit www.broughfuneral.com to leave condolences.

