Timmer, Paul Stephen



Age 78, of Hamilton, Ohio passed away on Wednesday November 15, 2023 at his residence. He was born on September 4, 1945, in Hamilton, Ohio the son of Paul E. and Norine M. (Long) Timmer. He was educated in the Hamilton public schools, graduating from Taft High School in 1963. He was employed by the Hamilton Police Department from 1967 until retiring as Police Sargent in 1994. On June 6, 1964, in St. Mary Church he married Linda Lee Boyle and she preceded him in death in 1997. He was a member of St. Peter in Chains Church and F.O.P #38. He is survived by his son, Greg (Kristin) Timmer; his grandchildren Brandon, Victoria, and Kaiden; great-grandson Andrew; sister Susan (late Robert) Tinsley; brother Bill (Fanny) Timmer; wife, Emily Hurst, married on August 21, 2023; also many other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his wife, Linda, son CW2 Paul Stephen Timmer Jr. on February 25, 1991 and his parents. Private Burial and Graveside Services will be held at the convenience of the family at St. Stephen Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be sent to Hospice of Cincinnati, Hamilton Unit, 1010 Eaton Avenue, Hamilton, OH 45013. Albert D. Hinkel, Funeral Director, with Charles C. Young Funeral Home, 4032 Hamilton Cleves Road, Ross, Ohio is assisting the family. Condolences may be sent to www.charlesyoungfuneralhome.com



Funeral Home Information

Charles C. Young Funeral Home - Ross

4032 Hamilton Cleves Road State Route 128

Fairfield, OH

45014

https://www.charlesyoungfuneralhome.com