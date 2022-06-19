TIMMERMAN, Norma



Norma Timmerman, our beloved mother, passed away on May 1, 2022, at the age of 91. To honor her memory, her family and friends are invited to a Celebration of Life service to be held at 2:00 pm on Sunday, June 26th, at the Kleptz YMCA, 1200 National Road, Clayton, OH. A reception will follow the service. It's summertime, so please dress comfortably. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a contribution in Norma's memory to Youth Programs, Kleptz YMCA, or to Ohio's Hospice of Dayton.

