TIMMERMAN, Norma

2 hours ago

TIMMERMAN, Norma

Norma Timmerman, our beloved mother, passed away on May 1, 2022, at the age of 91. To honor her memory, her family and friends are invited to a Celebration of Life service to be held at 2:00 pm on Sunday, June 26th, at the Kleptz YMCA, 1200 National Road, Clayton, OH. A reception will follow the service. It's summertime, so please dress comfortably. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a contribution in Norma's memory to Youth Programs, Kleptz YMCA, or to Ohio's Hospice of Dayton.

