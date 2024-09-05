Timmons, David E.



David E. Timmons, age 59, of Springfield, Ohio, passed away on Thursday, August 29, 2024. He was born in Springfield on June 1, 1965, the son of Larry, Sr. and Carolyn Sue (Whitaker) Timmons. In addition to his parents, David is survived by his daughter, Samantha of South Carolina; granddaughter, Dannie of South Carolina; siblings Christi McAtee, Larry, Jr (Regina) Timmons, and Julie (Alex) Stevenson of Largo, Florida. David was preceded in death by paternal grandparents, Paul Sr. and Ruth Timmons and maternal grandparents, Pauline Parish and George Whitaker, Sr. A visitation will be held on Saturday, September 7, 2024 from 10:00am to 11:30am at the Zion Lutheran Church, 1500 Broadway, Springfield, Ohio. Memorial service will follow immediately follow at 11:30am.





Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com