TIMMONS, Ronald George



Ronald George Timmons, retired Evangelical Lutheran Church in America Pastor, passed away on November 26, 2022. He was born May 5, 1939, in Riverside, California, to George and Ruby Hopper Timmons. He was a graduate of Riverside Polytechnic High School, Concordia Lutheran Seminary in Springfield, Illinois, and California Lutheran University, Thousand Oaks, CA. As an ordained Lutheran Pastor, Ron served parishes in Cleburne, Texas, and Carpinteria, CA, before becoming Dean of Admissions at California University. After earning his Certified Financial Planning Certification, he worked as a Planned Giving Officer for the ELCA Foundation, Scripps Foundation for Medicine and Science and Wittenberg University. Following retirement, Ron served as the Director of the Widows Home Foundation, and as interim pastor of Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Springfield, Ohio, Trinity Lutheran Church in Brookville, Ohio, and St. Jacob Lutheran Church in Anna, Ohio. Ron is survived by his wife Diane, his two children, Teri (James) Owens, his son Scott Timmons, and his granddaughters Makayla and Madison Owens, as well as his brother Gerald Timmons, his sister Joyce Timmons Hart, his sister-in-law Marsha K. Fischbach and seven nieces and nephews. A memorial service will be held at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 722 N. Fountain Avenue, Springfield, Ohio, on December 10, 2022, with Pastor Larry Grunden, Jr. and Pastor Leslie Fox Lott officiating. Visitation will be from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. with the service beginning at 2 p.m. Memorial gifts may be made in Ron's name to Good Shepherd Lutheran Church. Arrangements are being handled by Jones Kenney Zechman Funeral Home. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com.

