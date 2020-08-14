TIMMONS, Virginia Elizabeth On Sunday, August 9, 2020, Virginia Elizabeth Timmons, loving wife and mother of five children, passed away at the age of 94. Virginia (Ginny) was born on November 7, 1925, in Logansport, Indiana, to Lawrence and Susanna (Hirschauer) Quirk. Virginia received her nursing degree from St. Elizabeth Hospital School of Nursing in Dayton, in 1946, and practiced nursing in Tucson, Arizona and Chicago, Illinois. On November 29, 1949, Virginia married Donald Samuel Timmons after his service in the navy during World War II. After marrying her husband Don, they moved to Bellbrook, Ohio, where they raised one daughter, Theresa, and four sons, Mark, Matthew, Richard, and John. Virginia continued to practice the profession she loved in Kettering and Waynesville, Ohio. Virginia was known for her kindness, quick wit, and positive outlook. She found happiness and solace through her faith, family, and benevolent spirit. Virginia was a lover of music and dancing. She was involved with and had great energy for her grandkids. (Although she struggled with Alzheimer's during the final stage of her life, her love of music and passion for life was evident to all.) Virginia was preceded in death by her husband, Donald; son Mark; father, Lawrence; her mother, Susie; her brother, Ralph, and sister, Rita. She is survived by her son, Matthew (Valerie); son, Richard; daughter, Theresa Ott (Wendell); son, John (Ann); ten grandchildren and one great-grandson. Virginia and her family were supported by the Alzheimer's Association and Hospice of Dayton, any contribution in her name would be greatly appreciated. A celebratory service will be held at a later date.

