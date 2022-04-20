TINCHER, Paul



Paul Tincher, age 88, of Trenton, Ohio, went home to be with the Lord, on Easter Sunday, April 17, 2022. He was born in Egypt, Kentucky, on October 30, 1933, to Carlos and Bertha (McWhorter) Tincher. He married the love of his life, Helen Bishop on November 1, 1957. He was honorably discharged from the U.S. Air Force after serving for four years. He was employed by Voith Sulzer for 36 years when he retired. He was a member of the First Baptist Church in Trenton, Ohio, and was a member of the Mason's. He was a snow-bird for 25 years, spending his winters in sunny Florida and his summers in Ohio, he could be found in his happy place, his garden. Paul is survived by his loving wife of 64 years, Helen; sons, Tony



(Missy) and Brian (Teri); 8 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; brothers, Jim Tincher of Brookville, IN, Harold (Kathy) Tincher of Centerville, IN; and sister, JoAnn Market of Brookville, IN. He is preceded in death by his parents;



siblings, Dallas, Leo, and Carol Tincher, and granddaughter, Ashley Tincher. Paul is in the care of Baker-Stevens-Parramore Funeral Home. Visitation will be held at First Baptist Church, 305 Cypress Ave., Trenton, Ohio, on Saturday, April 23, 2022, from 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. with a Funeral Service to follow at 1:00 p.m. Pastor Ken Smith will be officiating. Interment will be at Butler County Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, the family request donations be made to Hospice of Butler and Warren County or First Baptist Church. Condolences may be left at www.bakerstevensparramore.com.



