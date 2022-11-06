dayton-daily-news logo
TINNERMAN, David

TINNERMAN, David James

Age 66, of Dayton, formerly Florida, passed away Thursday, October 6, 2022, in Dayton, OH. The memorial service will be held Saturday, November 12, 2022, at 2 PM at ROUTSONG FUNERAL HOME, 2100 E. STROOP RD, KETTERING. Please plan to stay for a friend's reception following the ceremony. For complete remembrances and to share your condolences with the family please visit www.routsong.com.

Routsong Funeral Home & Cremation Services - Kettering

2100 E. Stroop Rd

Kettering, OH

45429

http://www.routsong.com

