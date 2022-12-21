TIPTON, Beryln F.



Age 96, of Huber Heights, Ohio, passed away on December 19, 2022. She was born December 11, 1926, in Sandy Hook, Kentucky, the daughter of the late Bazil and Ada (Gillum) Fannin. She was a member of Pentecostal Apostolic Church. She retired from Dayton Children's as a LPN for over 25 years. She is survived by a son, Edward Tipton; a daughter Sandra Bird; four grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; other relatives and friends. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Orville Tipton; a brother, Clifton Fannin; a sister, Delores Coldiron; son-in-law, Richard M. Bird; daughter-in-law, Elaine Tipton. Service will be held at 1:00 p.m. in the Chapel at Glen Haven Memorial Gardens on Thursday, December 22, 2022. Burial will follow in the cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to a charity of your choice. Arrangements entrusted to Trostel, Chapman, Dunbar & Fraley Funeral Home. Expressions of sympathy may be made at trostelchapman.com.



