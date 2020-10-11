TITTL, Frank

TITTL, Jr., Frank 1939 2020 Beloved husband and father passed away of natural causes on October 2, 2020. A long time resident of Huber Heights, Ohio, and most recently of Houston, Texas. Dad was born December 28, 1939, in Gutenberg, New Jersey. He was the son of Frank Sr. and Theresa Tittl. He served in the United States Air Force from 1959 1961 where he was stationed in Alaska and Ohio. He met the love of his life and best friend Beverly Holtgreven in Ohio. They were married for 40 years until mom's passing in 2002. They both had a passion for fishing and spent nearly every weekend they could on their 34' Sea Ray Express on Lake Erie. After he was honorably discharged, he was employed by Data Corporation where he worked on the camera optics for both the Gemini and Apollo 11 missions. Dad then went on to work for the University of Dayton where he was the Chief Technician for the Destructive Testing Lab. He retired from Johns Manville Corp. as their Tech. Rep. in 2004. In addition to his many "careers" he was a Flight Instructor and Farmer for 20 years. It was clear that dad could learn anything he put his mind to. It was an amazing asset that taught his children that they too could accomplish anything they wanted as long as they focused and worked hard. He taught us to never be afraid to try anything. A trait we have passed to our children. Dad is survived by his daughter Kimberly McFarland, her three Children Rachael (husband Austin Bonds) grandchildren Eva and Abby, Phillip Bruns, and Dana McFarland, as well as his son Martin Tittl (wife Shawnda) and daughter Megan Tittl, grandson Zander.

