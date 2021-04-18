TITTLE, Judith L.



Age 81 of Huber Heights, went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, March 23, 2021, at Grandview Hospital. She was born August 18, 1939, in Carrollton, Ohio, to the late Charles and Helen Ann Dager. Along with her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband of 49 years, Paul Tittle and her daughter, Boni who passed on April 5, 2021. Judith is survived by her children, Chris Tittle, Lynn Tolly and Eric Tittle; granddaughter, Brittany (Joshua) Johnson; brother, Nick (Patty) Dager; along with numerous extended family and many friends. Judy was a member of the Calvary Open Bible Church, where she was well known for her Friendship Bread, aka "Judy Bread". She retired from Sears and from Parts Express after many years of dedicated service. She adored her family and loved spending time with her beloved granddaughter, Brittany. Family will receive friends from 10:00 AM until the time of her memorial service at 12:00 PM on Saturday, April 24, 2021, at Calvary Open Bible Church, 3741 Valley St, Dayton, OH 45424. Visit NewcomerDayton.com to view Judy's guestbook.

