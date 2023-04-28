Tittle, Richard Lee



Richard Lee Tittle, age 97, of Miamisburg, Ohio went to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Wednesday, April 26, 2023. He was born in Dayton, Ohio on June 26, 1925 to the late Harvey Earl and Charlotte Elvina (O'Diam) Tittle. He is survived by his children, Pamela Butters, Cynthia (Bradley) Smith; brother, Kenneth Wayne (Linda Sue) Tittle; 7 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; and numerous loved ones. Richard was preceded in death by his wife, Mary Evelyn Tittle; daughter, Deborah Lynn Hemmerich; sister, Jennie Catherine DeHoff; son-in-law, Terry Butters; and granddaughter, Adele Hemmerich. He was an Army veteran discharged with honors. He retired after 31 years of distinguished service as an electronic tech in industrial x-ray. Richard volunteered at Kettering Sycamore Hospital where he provided 3,598 hours of lifetime service. He was a man of deep faith and in his last days proclaimed the peace he had in his salvation and eternal life. Richard organized church activities for the young and old, taught Sunday school and Missionary Cadets, led music and the choir, and kept the church sound system in tip top shape. He cherished his daughters, loved playing with his grandkids, and caring for family members in need. He loved fishing, woodworking, could fix anything, and everyone was welcome in his home. His family will receive friends and loved ones from 1:00 - 3:00 pm Sunday, April 30, 2023 at Miamisburg Church of the Nazarene, 1216 Richard St. Miamisburg, Ohio 45342. Funeral services will follow at 3:00 pm Sunday at the church with Pastor Bob Herdman officiating. Burial with Military Honors will be at 1:00 pm Monday, May 1, 2023 at Glen Haven Memorial Gardens, New Carlisle, Ohio. Donations in Richard's name may be made to Ohio's Hospice of Dayton. Condolences may be shared at www.gebhartschmidtparramore.com.

