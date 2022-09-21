dayton-daily-news logo
TOADVINE, Matthew

TOADVINE,

Matthew Scott "Toad"

Age 29, of Miamisburg, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, September 16, 2022. A gathering of family and friends will be held from 1-3 PM on Saturday, September 24, 2022, at the Miamisburg Assembly of God, 501 N. Ninth St., Miamisburg, Ohio. Funeral Services will follow at 3 PM. Services are entrusted to GEBHART-SCHMIDT-PARRAMORE Funeral Home, Miamisburg. Condolences may be expressed to the family at


www.gebhartschmidtparramore.com


