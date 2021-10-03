TOBE, Janet

dayton-daily-news logo
TOBE (Berg), Janet A.

Age 73, passed away Monday, September 27, 2021. Janet was born October 21,1947, in Dayton, Ohio, to Jack and Helen Berg. Janet is a graduate of

Julienne High School and St. Elizabeth School of Nursing. She was preceded in death by her husband, Dan Tobe, and by her parents Jack and Helen Berg. She is survived by a son and daughter-in-law, Chris Tobe and Lisa Brown; grandchildren, Patrick Tobe and Lindsay Brown; sister, Mary Jo (Mike) Leopard; sisters-in-law, Diana Reed, Kathy (Frank) Black, Barb (Doug) O'Meara, and Brenda (Ernie) Grant; brothers-in-law, Ed Tobe, Charlie (Marty) Tobe, Lewis (Jan) Tobe, Roger (Diana) Tobe and Ben (Mindy) Tobe; her beloved dog, Pepper; and

numerous nieces, nephews, family and friends. Visitation will be Monday from 4:00 to 8:00 pm at Tobias Funeral Home, 5471 Far Hills Ave. Additional visitation will be from 10:00 to 10:30 am on Tuesday at the funeral home. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday at 11:00 am at Church of the Incarnation in Centerville. Go to https://venue.streamspot.com/563a24fd to join a livestream of the mass. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery. Masks and social distancing are encouraged at all events. Memorials in Janet's name may be given to the charity of the donor's choice. Online condolences can be directed to: www.tobiasfuneralhome.com.

Funeral Home Information

Tobias Funeral Home - Far Hills Chapel

5471 Far Hills Ave

Dayton, OH

45429

https://www.dignitymemorial.com/funeral-homes/dayton-oh/tobias-funeral-home-far-hills-chapel/6930?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

