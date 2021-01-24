TOBE, Rosalie M.



Age 78, of Huber Heights, Ohio, passed away Monday, January 18, 2021. Rose was a loving wife, mother and sister who loved gardening, her pets and music. Born on July 5, 1942, in Dayton, Ohio, to the late Clark and Flo (Pierron) Ryman. She was survived in death by her husband Jerome Tobe; three sons, Doug



(Tammy), Stephen (Dora), and Jay Tobe; daughter Joy Tobe; three sisters, Marilyn Sutter (Stan), Ruth Burns (Pat) and Susie Ryman; six grandchildren, Tyler Hebb, Jamie Tobe, Sam Tobe, Sara Hebb, Brooke Tobe, and Christa Tobe; and four great-grandchildren. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

