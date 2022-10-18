dayton-daily-news logo
TODD, Dorothy

Obituaries
2 hours ago

TODD, Dorothy Sue

Age 84, of West Carrollton, passed away Sunday, October 16, 2022. Sue was born Nov. 25, 1937, in Cookville, TN, to the late Fowler and Nettie (Bradford) Hawkins. She is survived by her children Buddy and Sharon Todd and Lisa and Bobby Allredd, brothers and sister; Bailey and Jackie Hawkins, Reed and Pat Hawkins, and Dimple Thacker and 6 grandchildren. Graveside services will be Wednesday, October 19, 2022, at 1:30 p.m. at EVERGREEN CEMETERY, West Carrollton. Arrangements in care of Sanner Funeral Home, West Carrollton.

Funeral Home Information

Sanner Funeral Home Inc

800 S Alex Rd

West Carrollton, OH

45449

