dayton-daily-news logo
X

TODD, Kristy

ajc.com

Obituaries
2 hours ago

TODD, Kristy Lynn

61 (formally Schroeppel) of Franklin, OH, passed away April 7, 2022. She was born June 16, 1960, in Dayton, OH, daughter of the late Clarence (Bob) and Rose Todd. Survived by son Gerald Schroeppel, wife Brannee, daughter Aleah Day, husband Shawn, mother, Rose Todd of West Milton, OH, siblings Kathy Western, husband Harold, Michael Todd, wife Teri, Karen Sergent, husband Tony, Mark Todd, grandchildren Cameron and Lillian, numerous nephews, nieces, and friends.

Kristy was a 1978 graduate of Milton-Union HS. She was a loving mother and grandmother and will be remembered for her gracious heart. Kristy will be deeply missed and will live on in our heart's forever.

Celebration of Life, April 30, 2022, 1-5 PM, JD Legends, 65 Millard Dr., Franklin, OH.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

In Other News
1
BROOKS, Henry
2
BROWN, Ronnie
3
BLACKSHEAR, DaJuana
4
WAGONER, Kevin and Mya
5
McClung, Bernard
© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, , and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top