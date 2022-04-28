TODD, Kristy Lynn



61 (formally Schroeppel) of Franklin, OH, passed away April 7, 2022. She was born June 16, 1960, in Dayton, OH, daughter of the late Clarence (Bob) and Rose Todd. Survived by son Gerald Schroeppel, wife Brannee, daughter Aleah Day, husband Shawn, mother, Rose Todd of West Milton, OH, siblings Kathy Western, husband Harold, Michael Todd, wife Teri, Karen Sergent, husband Tony, Mark Todd, grandchildren Cameron and Lillian, numerous nephews, nieces, and friends.



Kristy was a 1978 graduate of Milton-Union HS. She was a loving mother and grandmother and will be remembered for her gracious heart. Kristy will be deeply missed and will live on in our heart's forever.



Celebration of Life, April 30, 2022, 1-5 PM, JD Legends, 65 Millard Dr., Franklin, OH.

