TOLIVER, Della M. Della M. Toliver, 97, of Springfield, Ohio, quietly answered the Lord's call on July 30, 2020. Visitation is Friday, August 7, 2020, from 11 a.m. until the time of service at 12 noon in the Robert C. Henry-Clark Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Ferncliff Cemetery. robertchenryfuneralhome.com