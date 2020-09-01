TOLLIVER, Aleta Jean "AJ" Devoted mother and grandma, age 86, of Dayton, passed away peacefully at her home, Thursday, August 27, 2020, surrounded by her family. She was born on August 20, 1934. She was a manufacturer and owner at KY Industries, until she retired in 2018. AJ is survived by her 3 daughters, Carla Eberwein, Joey Stafford, & Sheila Corbin, along with many beloved family members and friends. A walk-through visitation will be held Tuesday, September 8, 2020, from 11:00 am to 12:00 pm at Kindred Funeral Home (400 Union Blvd, Englewood, OH). AJ's service will begin at 12:00 pm with burial to follow at Woodland Cemetery in Dayton. Online Condolences can be made to the family at KindredFuneralHome.com.

