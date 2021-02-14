TOLLIVER, Augusta Bell



Of Dayton, OH, departed this life February 7, 2021, at home in Woodbridge, VA, after a long illness. Augusta was born to the late Buell and Mattie Lue Branch on August 12, 1935, in Boligee, Alabama.



Augusta was preceded in death by her sisters, Rebecca King and Fannie Carpenter; brother, Robert Branch and her grandson, J. Elliot Walker. She is survived by son, Garry Branch (Theda) of Lorton, VA, and daughter, Vivian Branch of Woodbridge, VA; grandchildren, Michael Branch, Michaela Branch, and Emmanuel Walker; a host of other family and friends. Funeral Service will be held Wednesday, February 17, 2021, at St. Luke Missionary BC, 2262 N. Gettysburg Ave.,



Dayton, OH 45406 with Pastor Renard Allen officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to services.



Interment: West Memory Gardens. On-line condolences may also be sent to the family at www.thomasfunerals.com.

