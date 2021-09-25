TOLSON, Richard Dean "Rick"
Age 64, of Morgan Township, Ohio, passed away on Wednesday, September 22, 2021. He was a U.S. Army Veteran and worked for the postal service for over 34+ years. He is survived by his children, Rich Tolson and Shyla (Evan Breaker) Davidson; his other children, Jamie, Joe, Sarah, and Cassie; his granddaughter, Kylie and other granddaughter, Dakota; brother, Kenny (Tracy) Brannon; sisters, Gail Ditty, Angela Dalton, and Wanell Miller; and many other loving relatives and friends. Visitation at Charles C. Young Funeral Home, 4032 Hamilton Cleves Road, Ross, OH, on Monday, September 27, 2021, from 11 am until the time of the service at 1 pm. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to VA Medical Center, Attn: Vol
Service (135), 3200 Vine Street, Cincinnati, OH 45220 or
National League of POW/MIA Families 5673 Columbia Pike Suite 100, Falls Church, VA 22041. Online condolences at
www.charlesyoungfuneralhome.com
Funeral Home Information
Charles C. Young Funeral Home - Ross
4032 Hamilton Cleves Road State Route 128
Ross, OH
45014
https://www.charlesyoungfuneralhome.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral