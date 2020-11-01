X

TOOMEY, Mildred

TOOMEY, Mildred Veneva

Under the loving and watchful eyes of our Heavenly Father, Mildred Veneva Toomey, age 87, became a co-heir with Jesus on October 23, 2020. She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 54 years, William D. Toomey. She is survived by her loving children and friends Patty K. (Toomey) Sandmann and Alan Toomey. Mildred was born to the late Zona and

Samuel Garrett on July 25, 1933. Also preceded in death by her loving sister Bonnie Hampton and daughter-in-law Diane Toomey. Mildred was a loving and true friend to so many. She cherished being the "adopted grandmother" of the very

special Bateman Family.

