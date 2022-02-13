TOPPS, Ozzie M.
Age 94, of Dayton, OH, passed away on Thursday, February 3, 2022. Funeral service will be held at 2:00 pm, Monday, February 14, 2022, at Woodland Cemetery and Arboretum Chapel, 118 Woodland Ave., Dayton, Ohio 45409. Walk through visitation will be held one hour prior to service. Interment: Woodland Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to THOMAS FUNERAL HOME, 4520 Salem Ave. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.thomasfunerals.com.
