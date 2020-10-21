TORINO, Michael

TORINO,



80, of Lebanon died Saturday, October 17, 2020, at Bethesda North Hospital. Born August 24, 1940, in Lebanon to Frank Anthony and Elizabeth Jane (nee: Coburn) Torino, he was a 1959 graduate of Lebanon High School. A member of the Lebanon United Methodist Church, the Eagles, Elks and Moose Lodges, he was a longtime pee wee football coach, who served as a past president of the Lebanon Boosters and the Lebanon Athletic Association. He was, also, a past member of the Warren County Zoning Board serving as chairman. He retired from Roberd's in West Carrollton after helping people furnish their homes for more than 40 years. Preceded in death by his parents and one sister, Margo Holt, he is survived by his wife of 61 years, L. Ann (nee: Vest) Torino, one son, Michael (Tammy) Torino of Woodbridge, VA, daughter, Tammy (Timothy) Boggs of Lebanon, and four grandchildren, Ryan Michael Torino, Taylor (Alli) Anthony Torino, Kaitlyn Nicole Boggs and Grant Thomas Boggs and numerous friends and family. Visitation, Saturday, October 24, 2020, from 10:00 AM-12:00 PM with a memorial service at 12:00 PM all at the Oswald-Hoskins Funeral Home. Reverend Steve Cramer officiating. Inurnment will follow at Lebanon Cemetery. Memorials requested to St Jude's Hospital. Arrangements by the Oswald-Hoskins Funeral Home, Lebanon.

