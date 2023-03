Torlina, Robert Norman "Bob"



Robert "Bob" Torlina, 85, of Greenwood, SC, widower of Shirley Y. Torlina. Passed away Friday, March 17, 2023 at Bayberry Assisted Living.



Born in Springfield, OH, he was a son of George Norman Torlina and Norma Brown Torlina.



He is survived by many loved family members.



A private service will be held at a later date.