TOWNSEND, Kristin

TOWNSEND (Rogerson), Kristin Marie



Age 53, of Dayton, passed away Wednesday, November 17, 2021, at the Hospice of Dayton. Kristin was a 1986 graduate of Wayne High School and



received her BS from Wright State University. She worked at the Greene County Children's Services as a Foster Care Coordinator. She is preceded in death by her father Edward Rogerson and her mother Karen E. Ruemping. Survived by her daughter Natalee Townsend and son Dillon Phillips, step-father Tom Ruemping, a sister Stephanie Weaver, aunt Cindy Rogerson, uncle Michael (Julie) Edmundson, several nieces and nephews Caleb, April, Sam, Jack, Claire and Max. A Mass will be held at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Nov., 29th at St. Rita Catholic Church, 5401 N. Main St., by Father Timothy Knepper C P.P.S. Inurnment Polk Grove Cemetery. The family will receive friends Sunday, Nov. 28th from 2 to 4 p.m. at Baker-Hazel & Snider Funeral Home, 5555 Philadelphia Dr., at N. Main St. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the American Diabetes Association in her memory. Online condolences for the family may be sent to www.bakerhazelsnider.com.

