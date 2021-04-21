TOWSON, Virginia

TOWSON (Vaughan),



Virginia "Jenny"



Age 96, of Lebanon, and formerly of Henpeck and Waynesville, passed away



Saturday, April 17, 2021, at the Atrium Medical Center.



A true example of 'Rosie the Riveter' Jenny retired from



Cincinnati Milacron after more than 20 years of service. In



addition to working at



Cincinnati Milacron, she also ran her family farm, complete with horses, livestock, and a full array of crops, for over 20 years. One of her prouder



accomplishments was being the first female elected school board member in Warren and Clinton Counties at the Clinton Massie School District.



Fun-loving, kind, vivacious, and generous, Jenny was a friend to all who knew her (but she was not a 'pushover'). She was so hard working and full of energy, that she earned the



nickname 'Scooter'. She greatly enjoyed spending time with her children, grand-children, playing cards, horseback riding, boating, working crosswords, traveling, fish-ing, and reading. She spent a great deal of time fishing on her daughter's boat to such places as Alaska, Mexico, the Gulf Islands in Canada, Florida, and the Bahamas. Howev-er, Cherokee Lake in



Tennessee, was probably her favorite destination over the years. Among many things, she will be remembered for her elaborate Easter egg hunts, hayrides, card parties, home cooked buffets she put together for family and friends at her farm.



She was preceded in death by her husband Jud Towson in 1972; her parents John and Laura Vaughan; two brothers Wayne (Donna) and John Vaughan; and her sister Mary Lammers. She is survived by three children Linda (Joe) Wilson, Norman Towson, Treasa Towson, and Jennifer (Bob) Conrow; three grandchildren Shannon Hillard (Jesse Gaither), David Towson, and Tom Towson; two great-grandchildren Jaden and Willa; one sister Maxine Morgan. Her lifetime friends were Tom and Alice Dunaway, Betty Lim-ing and Mary and Orie Hardin.



May the honor, truth and faith that filled her heart in life, now flow through the heav-ens. We will miss our beloved Scooter with all our hearts.



A graveside celebration of life service will be held 12 PM, Friday, April 23, at the Springfield Friends Church Cemetery, 190 Todds Fork Rd., Wilmington, OH, where you will be



encouraged to share a favorite memory or story of Jenny Towson. Stubbs-Conner Funeral Home in Waynesville, is



serving the family. If desired, contributions may be made to the Warren County Veteran Services. The veterans loved her recollections of WWII. Condolences are available at



