TRACY, Richard Thomas "Dick"



Age 101, of Franklin, Ohio, went Home to be with the Lord on Sunday, June 13th, 2021. He was born October 7th, 1919, in Franklin, Ohio, to the late Thomas Francis and Ina Myrtle (Wantz) Tracy. He graduated in 1937 from Franklin High School. Dick was a Sgt in the Guadalcanal 1st Marine division, serving in the South Pacific during WWII. In other combat



operations he received two Purple Hearts. His unit received 2 Presidential Unit Citations.



He was a member of the Franklin Area Historical Society, St. Mary's Catholic Church, Deardoff Senior Center and Ding-A-Lings, and the Franklin Optimist Club. He retired in 1984 as a printing press operator after 41 years. He will be remembered for his interest in everything and telling his stories.



In addition to his parents, Dick was preceded in death by his wife of 64 years, Jean Millard Tracy; son, Peter Sean; brother, Paul Tracy; sisters, Kathryn Johnston and Alice Tracy; and fiancee, Norma Milford of Auckland, New Zealand.



He is survived by his sons, Mike (Debra) Tracy, Nick (Terri) Tracy, Tom (Margaret) Tracy; daughters, Mary Ann (Ed) Evans and Betsy Tracy; grandchildren, Michelle (Keith) Kinney, Brian (Youngson) Tracy, Sean Tracy, Nikki Tracy, Tim Tracy, Bart Evans, and Ben (Sarah) Evans; great-grandsons include,



Michael Kinney, Brandon Tracy, Beckett Tracy, Silas Evans, and Briar Evans; as well as many supportive neighbors and friends.



The family will receive friends and family for a visitation Monday, June 21st, from 6-8 pm at Anderson Funeral Home, 1357 E. Second Street, Franklin, Ohio 45005. A Mass of



Christian Burial will be held at St Mary of the Assumption on Tuesday, June 22nd, 2021, beginning at 11am with visitation one hour prior at the church. A graveside service with military honors will follow at Woodhill Cemetery in Franklin, Ohio. Services will be officiated by Father Jim Manning.



Memorial contributions in Dick's name may be made to St. Vincent de Paul Society, 124 Apple Street, Dayton, Ohio 45402, or Franklin Food Pantry, 345 S Main Street, Franklin, Ohio 45005.



