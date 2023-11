Trageser, James Henry



James H. Trageser, a 1960 graduate of the University of Dayton, died on Nov. 6 in his adopted hometown of San Diego, Calif. The Baltimore native lived in Dayton from 1956-1979. He is survived by his wife, Judy, 5 children, 13 grandchildren, his sisters Barbara and Melvina, and numerous nieces and nephews. A memorial page can be viewed at https://jameshtrageser.org/



