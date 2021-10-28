TRAGESSER, Vernon R.



Vernon R. Tragesser, age 101, a longtime resident of Ross, Ohio, passed away on October 26, 2021, at Berkely Square in Hamilton. He was born on June 15, 1920, in Ross, Ohio, the son of John Peter and Clara



(Huffman) Tragesser. He graduated from Venice School in Ross and served in the U.S.



Navy during WWII. On September 2, 1944, he married Helen Pettit and together they raised two sons, Mike and David.



Vernon's dad, John Peter, owned and managed the Ford



Dealership, Ross Auto Sales in 1922. Vernon became the



dealer in 1956 and in 1972, Ross Auto Sales became Tragesser Ford. Vernon and Helen owned and operated the dealership with Helen as the accountant and Vernon as the dealer for over 50 years. He was a member of the National and Ohio



Auto Dealers Associations, the Ross Lions Club, and the Venice Presbyterian Church. He also served on the Venice Volunteer Fire Department for many years. He is survived by his sons, Mike (Sharon) Tragesser and David (Teresa) Tragesser; his grandchildren, Michelle Tragesser Shone, Tarie Tragesser, Carie (Todd) Smittle, and Tara (Ben) Hutchins; his great-grandchildren, Annabel and Holden Shone, Josie Smittle, and



Davis and Brandt Hutchins; and many other loving relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Helen Tragesser; one brother, Herbert Tragesser; and one



sister, Lorraine Schultz. Visitation will be held at Charles C. Young Funeral Home, 4032 Hamilton Cleves Road, Ross, OH, on Monday, November 1, 2021, from 5-8 pm. Funeral services will be held on Tuesday at 11 am with burial following in



Venice Cemetery in Ross. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Venice Presbyterian Church, PO Box 41, Ross, OH 45061. Online condolences at



www.charlesyoungfuneralhome.com