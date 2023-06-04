Trammell, Gary



Age 52, of Dayton, Ohio, passed away on Thursday, May 25, 2023. Funeral service will be held at 12:00 pm, Saturday, June 10, 2023, at Harvest Grove Missionary Baptist Church, 3323 Highview Hills Avenue, Dayton, Ohio 45417. Walk through visitation will be held one hour prior to service. Arrangements entrusted to THOMAS FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, 4520 Salem Ave.

