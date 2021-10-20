dayton-daily-news logo
Age 80, of Dayton, OH, departed this life Friday, October 8, 2021, after a lengthy illness. He was born in Wedowee, Alabama, one of eleven children, to P.G. and LaVada Trammell. Jep was a devoted Masonic 32 (Chapter 165). He was employed at Peffley Ford for many years until he was blessed to become an entrepreneur (Ketchum Auto Clinic). Preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Leroy, Jesse and Robert Sr. Trammell; sisters,

Josephine Rutin, Patricia Tuler. He leaves to cherish his memories, his lifelong wife, caretaker and friend, Mary A. (Maddox) Trammell; children, Marsha Trammell, Teresa Payne, Eugenia, Bridgette, Jep Jr., Corbet and Nikla Trammell, Quinton Sim (Tereion), Myron Stewart (Tiffany), Shawn Jones (Josetta), Jenelle Flemister-Silkert (Derrick); special grandson, Jermon Trammell; sisters, Eva Slay, Naomi Minnifield, Mary Cleveland, Betty Miller; brother, James Trammell (Barbara); 25 grandchildren, 38 great-grandchildren; a host of nieces, nephews,

cousins and friends. Funeral service 12-noon, Thursday,

October 21, at Mt. Enon Baptist Church, 1501 W. Third Street. Visitation 11 am at which time family will receive friends. (Mask Required). Arrangements entrusted to House of Wheat Funeral Home, Inc.

Funeral Home Information

House Of Wheat Funeral Home Inc

2107 N Gettysburg Ave

Dayton, OH

45406

https://www.houseofwheat.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

