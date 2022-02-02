TRAYLOR, Charles H.



Charles H. Traylor age 85 of Fairfield, passed away Sunday, January 30, 2022. He was born on February 23, 1936, in



Bangor, Maine, the son of the late Joseph and Julie Traylor. He worked as a fabricator in the sheet metal industry. Mr. Traylor was an ordained minister and served his community by conducting services at homeless shelters and also distributing food and personal items. He also participated in a prison ministry. He is survived by his wife Amy Traylor; his children Debbie (Chuck) Keidel, Connie (Scott) Dieffenderfer, Jeff (Donna) Traylor, the late Scott



Traylor, Ronnie (Shelbie) Traylor, Charlie Traylor, and Ben



(Katrina) Traylor; eight grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and one brother Joe (Patty) Traylor. Visitation at THE WEBSTER FUNERAL HOME, 3080 Homeward Way at Rt. 4, Fairfield on Saturday, February 5, 2002, from 12:00 PM until the time of the funeral service at 2:00 PM. In lieu of flowers



contributions would be appreciated to a local food pantry or homeless shelter in memory of Charles H. Traylor.



