Trayvick-Souder, Gladys

Age 86, of Dayton, Ohio, passed away on Thursday, July 11, 2024. Public visitation will be held 9:00 am - 11:00 am, Saturday, July 20, 2024, at Thomas Funeral Home & Crematory, 4520 Salem Ave, Trotwood, OH 45416. Funeral service will be held at 11:00 am, Monday, July 22, 2024, at New Life Christian Center, 4009 Riverview Ave, Middletown, Ohio 45042, with Dr. Gregory Ballard officiating - visitation will be held one hour prior to service. Interment: Dayton National Cemetery. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.thomasfunerals.com

