TREADWAY, Garnett

83, of Trenton, Ohio, went to her heavenly home on Sunday, December 5, 2021. She was joyful about going to heaven. She was born May 4, 1938, in Hamilton, Ohio. She was employed for 31 years as a Nurse's Aide at Garden Manor Retirement Home, retiring in 2011. Garnett was a longtime member of the Seven Mile Presbyterian Church in Seven Mile, Ohio, where she loved to sing in the choir. Garnett was known for her loving spirit, her laugh, her beautiful singing voice, her dedication to prayer and her love for Jesus. She loved spending time with her children and grandchildren. She will be greatly missed. Preceding her in death were her parents, Omar and Mossie (Murray) Lang, her son, David Treadway; and a brother James Lang. She is survived by three children, Jeffery (Darlene) Treadway, Steven (Loretta) Treadway and Kelly (Brett) Stouffer; ten grandchildren, fourteen great-grandchildren and one on the way; and one great-great-grandchild with one on the way; six siblings, Edna (Terry) Wirtley, Charles Lang, Helen Forney, Paul (Tina) Lang, Robert (Judy) Lang and MaryAnn Garrett; and many other extended family members and friends. A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Saturday, January 15, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. at the Seven Mile Presbyterian Church, 312 Main St., Seven Mile, Ohio 45062. All are invited to stay for the memorial luncheon in the Social Room following the service. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Garnett's name may be made to St. Jude's Children's Hospital in Memphis, Tennessee. Arrangements by Herr-Riggs Funeral Home, 210 S. Main St., Middletown. Condolences may be sent to the family at



