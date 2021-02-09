TREADWAY, Viola



Viola Treadway, beloved



mother, sister, and grandmother, passed away February 5, 2021, in her home at the age of 100. She was born November 23, 1920, in Powell County, Kentucky, to Lenox and Sadie Brewer and grew up in a large family with 6 brothers and 5



sisters. Viola owned and operated Charm Beauty Salon in Middletown, OH, for over three decades where she made lasting friendships, learned the latest gossip, and amassed a treasure trove of jokes which she could effortlessly recall and recite on demand. She served her country during World War II as a Pharmacist's Mate Second Class for the U.S. Navy and was honorably discharged in December 1945. She was an active member of Zion Lutheran Church for over 60 years and frequently volunteered in various capacities such as the Food Bank. In 2015 at the age of 94 she visited Washington, D.C., as part of the first all-women Honor Flight for military veterans and was featured in the book, "Legacy of Courage II". Viola developed firm beliefs throughout her long life and never missed an opportunity to share her perspective regarding political and religious topics; her government representatives no doubt remember her name after the many letters she sent them over the years. She was a fabulous cook whose house was regularly the center of family gatherings. An exemplary mother and grandmother, God and family were paramount to Viola, and she would regularly counsel others to remember the same. She is survived by her daughter, Carol Miller (John); brother, Paul W. Brewer (Juanita); two sisters, Christine Derickson (Glen) and Betty Roberts (Sherman); grandsons, Paul, Ryan (Gabriela), and Allen (Sarah) Miller; four great-grandchildren, Michael, Alexander, Madeline, and Elliott; and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins. Viola was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Allen G. Treadway, as well as eight siblings: Woodrow, Edward, Lorena, Opal,



Gaythel, William, Orby, and Ola. Visitation will be Friday, February 12, 2021, from 10:00 am to 11:00 am at Zion Lutheran Church, 10 N. Breiel Blvd., Middletown, OH 45044, followed by services at 11:00 am with Pastor David Moreland officiating. Burial will be at Woodside Cemetery, Middletown, OH. Arrangements by Breitenbach Anderson Funeral Home, 517 S. Sutphin St., Middletown, OH 45044.

