TREGO, Mary

TREGO (Erli), Mary Ann "Myrt"

90, passed away on June 5, 2022, at Hospice of Dayton

after a short illness. Mary Ann was lifelong resident of Dayton growing-up in the Hungarian colony, as well as a lifelong member of St. Stephens Catholic in Old North Dayton. She was preceded in death by her husband Charles and daughter Deborah; parents Steve and Mary Erli and brothers, Steve and Mike Erli.

She is survived by sons Charles and Margaret Trego of Victor, New York, Michael and Diane Trego of Celina, Ohio, and

Jeffrey and Laura Trego of Riverside, Ohio; grandchildren

include, Seth Trego, Sara (Nick) Canzano, Courtney Trego, Daniel (Samantha) Trego, Jacob (Rozalyn) Trego, Rachel (Dan Davis) Trego, Colton Trego, Kayla Trego, and Katrice (Kraigg Grusenmeyer) Trego; two great-grandchildren, Addison Canzano and Laiken Trego. Special mention of nieces Betsy and Cindy for their care and concern as well as numerous

nieces and nephews.

Deep appreciation to the Leadership Team, nurses, aides and activity director at Brookdale of Beavercreek for their

attentiveness and care for Mary Ann. Mary Ann had a unique relationship with her cousins Jackie Haught, Rosemary

Herman, Carol Czeipel and Joan Sanborn that she enjoyed playing bingo with and relished many special lunches in their company. Mary Ann graduated from Kiser High school in 1949. She was a loving mother, doting grandmother, and

master baker of many Hungarian pastries.

Family will receive guests from 9-10 AM on Saturday, August 6, 2022, at Newcomer Funeral Home, North Chapel, (4104 Needmore Rd., Dayton, 45424) with a Celebration of Life

beginning at 10 AM. Inurnment will follow the Celebration of Life at Calvary Cemetery, Dayton.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice of Dayton, 324 Wilmington Ave. Dayton, Ohio 45420.

To share a memory of Mary Ann or to let her family know if you will be attending, please visit


www.newcomerdayton.com


