TREON, Judith Ann



Judith Ann Treon, of Miamisburg, born May 7, 1940, in



Charleston, West Virginia. Passed away peacefully after a short illness, on January 22, 2021. She is survived by her three sons and their wives, four grandchildren and one great-grandchild. She was well known from having a long time involvement in school transportation in local school districts. Her love of gardening brought awards from the city of Miamisburg for the flowers she grew. Donations can be made to Hospice of Cincinnati in her memory. There are no memorial services planned at this time per her request. Arrangements entrusted to GEBHART-SCHMIDT-PARRAMORE Funeral Home, Miamisburg. Condolences may be expressed to the family at



www.gebhartschmidtparramore.com