TRICK, Phyllis E.



Age 92, of Tipp City, passed away peacefully on Saturday, September 10, 2022, at Spring Meade Health Center in Tipp City, Ohio. She is survived by her son, Dale, and his wife, Kimberly (Heigel), her son, Daniel, and his wife, Valerie (Koogler), her daughter, Nancy Hochdoerfer, and her husband, Charles, her daughter, JoAnn, and her friend, Randy (Waymire), and a daughter-in-law, Karen Trick (Wolfe). Also mourning her passing are ten grandchildren, (Robert, Michael, Samuel, Andrew, Tara (Matt McCormick), Kevin (Katie), Jennifer, Erin (Dave), Jason (Bailey), and Joseph III. (Kara), six great-granddaughters (Alicia, Penny, Savannah, Ollie, Evan, and Ayden), and two great-grandsons (Brooks and Booker) and other family members (Emma, Ellie, Eve and Chase McCormick). She is also survived by one sister, Lucille Howard. She was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph Clarence Trick, Sr., her parents, Theodore and Helen (Seibert), one son, Joseph Clarence, Jr., and five brothers (Norman, Bernard, Raymond, Joseph, and Richard), and a sister (Alice). Mom was a wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, godmother, sister, and aunt to many numerous nieces and nephews. She enjoyed cooking, canning, sewing, and tending to her many beautiful flower gardens. Phyllis was a proud member of The National Honor Society. The family wishes to thank the Spring Meade Health Center of Tipp City and the ProMedica Hospice (Dayton) staffs for their compassionate nursing and hospice care and understanding in her final days. Visitation will be at the FRINGS & BAYLIFF FUNERAL HOME, 327 West Main Street, Tipp City, 6 PM to 8 PM, Wednesday, September 14, 2022. Mass of Christian burial at ST. CHRISTOPHER CHURCH, 435 East National Road, Vandalia, starting at 10:00 AM., Thursday, September, 15, 2022. Burial to follow at Forest Hills Memorial Gardens, 11890 North Dixie Drive, Tipp City. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Spring Meade Health Center, 4375 South County Road 25A, Tipp City, Ohio 45371, or ProMedica Hospice (Dayton), 580 Lincoln Park Boulevard #320, Kettering, Ohio 45429. Messages of sympathy and support may be made at: www.fringsandbayliff.com.

