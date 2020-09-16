X

TRICK, Ronald

TRICK, Ronald Thomas Ronald Thomas Trick, 66, of Springfield, Ohio, passed away September 15, 2020. He was born October 1, 1953, the son of the late Charlotte and Thomas Trick. Left to cherish his memory are his wife of 40 years Jamie C. Trick; children, Ronald (Lisa) Trick Jr., Elizabeth (Nick) Fields; grandchildren, Noah, Ollie, Lily & Grace; his sisters Debbie Burchett, Julie Trick, Sue Horvath & Mary Ann Mumford. Ron was a farmer for many years, then worked as a truck driver. He took a lot of pride in his work. He loved his family and he will be sadly missed! Visitation will be Friday from 5 pm-7 pm, services will held Monday at 10 am all at TROSTEL, CHAPMAN, DUNBAR & FRALEY FUNERAL HOME. Burial will take place in New Carlisle Cemetery. Expressions of sympathy may be made at trostelchapman.com

