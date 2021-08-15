TRIMBACH, Joan



89, of Vandalia, passed away Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021. Joan was born on July 25, 1932,



to Florence and Richard Hefelfinger. Joan graduated from Vandalia Butler High School in 1950, where she met her future husband, Jerry Trimbach. They were married at St. Rita Catholic Church in Dayton, OH, on March 7, 1952.



Joan was a member of St. Christopher Catholic Church in Vandalia and belonged to a card club with the same group of friends for 60 years. She enjoyed traveling the world with Jerry, and together they visited six of the seven continents. Together they raised five children, and Joan brought the entire family to the dinner table every night, ringing a dinner bell to call the stragglers. Joan loved being a grandmother. She enjoyed sweets, particularly cookies and ice cream. She was referred to as "Cookie Grandma" by some of her great-grandchildren because she always kept cookies on hand. Joan stood on her head every Christmas for her grandchildren until she announced she was too old in her 70's.



Joan was preceded in death by her husband of 50 years, Jerry Trimbach, her daughter-in-law, Martha Trimbach, and her brother-in-law, Tom Trimbach. Joan is survived by her



children, Larry (Lisa) Trimbach, Greg (Debra) Trimbach, Rick (Donna) Trimbach, Jon (Dena) Trimbach, and Sue (Christopher) Donofrio; 17 grandchildren and 20 great-grandchildren.



Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 17, at St. Christopher Church, 435 E. National Rd., Vandalia, with Fr. John Tonkin officiating. Interment to follow at Dayton



Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will receive friends



Tuesday at 10 a.m., prior to the mass, at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to St. Christopher Church or Day City Hospice. Arrangements entrusted to the Morton and Whetstone Funeral Home, Vandalia. To leave a special message for the family, please visit



www.MortonWhetstoneFH.com