TRIMBLE, Phyllisann

TRIMBLE (Harley), Phyllisann H.

Phyllisann H. (Harley) Trimble passed away December 17, 2020. She was born on May 31, 1931, in Springfield, Ohio, to the late Vernon and Ernestine (Roberts) Harley. She was

preceded in death by her

husband of 67 years, Raymond Trimble and her son, Harley Trimble. She is survived by her daughter, Bobbi Cunningham; grandchildren, Sherri Johnson of Columbus, Ohio and CJ

Cunningham; 7 great-grandchildren, Nina, Michael, Nasiim, Malcolm, Kingston, Kaleb, and Kamryn, and one cousin,

Bettina Dozier of Michigan and sister-in-law, Nan Harshaw. Phyllisann was a life long member of New North Street AME church. She retired from National Air and Space Intelligence Center at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio after 40 years of dedicated service. She was a proud member of Gamma Phi Delta Alpha Nu Chapter, the Retirement Set, the Bid Whist Card Club, the Travel Club, and the Couples Club. She was a former member of Jack and Jill of America, several bowling leagues and was an avid photographer. Phyllisann attended The Ohio State University. She will be sadly missed by many relatives and friends. Walk through Visitation is Tuesday,

December 22, 2020, from 10-10:45 a.m. in the Robert C.

Henry-Clark Funeral Home. Graveside service will follow in Ferncliff Cemetery at 11 a.m.


